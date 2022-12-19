1 dead, 1 injured in Luce County vehicle crash

LAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is dead and one more is injured after a crash in Luce County.

At 9:50 Sunday morning, Michigan State Police troopers responded to M-28 near County Rd. 444 in Lakefield Township for a two-vehicle crash.

A 19-year-old male from Newberry was driving east on M-28 in a Ford F250 and crossed the center line. The truck hit a Chrysler minivan driven by Alice Nelson, 64, of Newberry. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 19-year-old was taken to Helen Newberry Joy Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

No passengers were in either vehicle.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

The MSP was assisted by the DNR, Columbus Township Fire Dept., Luce County Sheriff’s Office and Luce County EMS.

