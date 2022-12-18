Snow chances this upcoming week with arctic air to follow

Snow chances start off the week and linger into next weekend
Snow chances start off the week and linger into next weekend(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The upcoming week is shaping up to be mostly seasonal but chances of snow and a cooler end to the week will change things up. Lake effect will linger tonight into tomorrow morning with a break tomorrow afternoon. A system from the west swiftly moves through the U.P. on Monday overnight into Tuesday morning that shifts into lake effect by Tuesday afternoon. The next system to keep an eye out for is on Thursday morning that is looking to last up to next weekend.

Keep an eye on NWS Alerts throughout the week HERE.

Tonight: Light lake effect snow along the NW wind belts; cool

>Lows: High 10s to Low 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; lake effect snow tapers off in the afternoon with a system in the overnight

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s in the west; Low to Mid 20s in the rest

Tuesday: Snow showers in the morning that transitions into lake effect in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers in the afternoon

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Thursday: Low pressure system brings widespread snow in the morning that lasts throughout the day

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; moderate snow showers linger

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate snow shwoers

>Highs: 10s

