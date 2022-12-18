Marquette students meet and shop with local heroes

Marquette Sheriffs and EMS meet with local students
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Children in Marquette went to Target to shop with local heroes.

Thanks to a grant from the retailer, Target hosted the first “Heroes and Helpers” Sunday afternoon. Children and teachers from local schools went shopping with Marquette Sheriff’s Department and Marquette EMS.

Each group was given $100 to shop for themselves and their class. The Marquette County Coordinator for the Michigan Youth Opportunities Initiative Monet Borione said they are excited this annual event.

“There is so much opportunity for the community to give back to the children and families here that they serve. This is a great first step for big retailers to connect with our community,” Borione said.

Borione says she hopes to host similar events like this one in the future.

