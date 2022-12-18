Iron Bay Restaurant hosts first-ever gingerbread house competition

Gingerbread and icing.(WLUC News)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gingerbread houses were the star of Iron Bay Restaurant’s new holiday activity.

The restaurant hosted its first-ever gingerbread house competition. Teams of up to four people cut into fresh gingerbread to assemble their houses.

Houses were judged on artist, craftsmanship, creativity and wow factor. Iron Bay provided all the materials needed.

“We went to multiple stores, finding as many goodies as we could just to decorate it and make it look ornate, like any gingerbread house would,” said Shannon Johnson, the manager at Iron Bay Restaurant.

Thematic drinks and appetizers were available during the event. Iron Bay Restaurant plans on continuing this event next year.

