Gogebic County Trail Authority hosts ribbon cutting for updated snowmobile trail

RAMSEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Sounds of engines and chatter were heard all day at the Gogebic Range Trail.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on South Verona St celebrated the new Gogebic County Snowmobile Trail 2. President Steve Hamilton said this project serves multiple purposes.

“This route now connects the cities of Bessemer Wakefield which we didn’t have before,” said Hamilton. “What’s great is the reroute is shorter and there is highway pavement, we saved two very dangerous highway crossings and we have increased connectivity between our two towns.”

Normally this kind of project takes years. However, thanks to the DNR and the Gogebic community, this project was completed in two months. Hamilton expressed why the project was a must.

“Without having this trail, the whole intersection system really had a major break in it that resulted in a 60-mile plus detour to try and access the western U.P.,” said Hamilton. “So, this is just a huge win for snowmobiling on both sides of the border.”

Vice President and Trail Boss Jerry Nezworski explained how this new trail is going to help this community.

“Snowmobiles bring in road tax, we don’t ride on roads,” said Nezworski. “It also brings in people to buy homes up to fix them up and turn them into AirBNBs.”

Nezworski went on to say those AirBNBs also help keep the taxes down.

Both presidents said they want it to thank the DNR and the entire community.

Property owners and organizers are asking riders to please stay on the trail and be respectful but also have fun.

