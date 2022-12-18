Blackrocks celebrates 12 years of business

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette brewery is celebrated a special occasion Saturday afternoon.

Blackrocks Brewery celebrated 12 years of business with special drinks and a live band. Customers could also purchase food from Smelted Pizza and The Island food trucks.

One of the co-founders, Andy Langlois, said this year has felt closer to normal after the two years of COVID-19. He said the business is already looking forward to celebrating next year.

“We’re just looking forward to seeing some familiar faces and being some people who haven’t seen in a while, we’re really happy to make it 12 years. Absolutely looking forward to flipping the page on the calendar and move it into 2023,” Langlois said.

Blackrocks Brewery will continue to have its normal events for the rest of this year. You can find Blackrocks’ event schedule here.

