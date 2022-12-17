Northern Lights Confernce announces top volleyball players
Maplewood Baptist’s Chloe May is the Player of the Year
KINROSS, Mich. (WLUC) - Chloe May is a strong athlete all the way around the court, whether serving, receiving in the back row or attacking and blocking in the front. She led the team in kills leading Maplewood Baptist to an outstanding season. Chloe had a great junior year and we are excited to see what the next volleyball season will bring.
Maplewood finished 18-4 for the year and 10-0 in the Northern Lights Conference. Maplewood Baptist was the regular season Conference Champion and also won the Northern Lights Conference Tournament.
Jr. Chloe May, Maplewood Baptist (Player of the Year)
Sr. Alix Bleau, Big Bay de Noc
Sr. Olga Burton, Beaver Island
Jr. Nonah Thomson, Ojibwe Charter
Jr. Finley Hudecek, Maplewood Baptist
Sr. Maggie Jentoft, Maplewood Baptist
2nd Team
Sr. Ashlynn Turner, Ojibwe Charter
Jr. Estrella Paz, Hannahville
Sr. Dezirae Lattergrass, Hannahville
So. Lila Morris, Big Bay de Noc
Jr. Isabella Nitzschke, Mackinac Island
Jr. Makayla Rickley, Mackinac Island
Honorable Mention
So. Alyssa Martin, Beaver Island
Sr. Liberty Heyrman, Munising Baptist
So. Willow Moser, Munising Baptist
So. Morgan McNeill, Paradise
