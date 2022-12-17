Northern Lights Confernce announces top volleyball players

Maplewood Baptist’s Chloe May is the Player of the Year
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KINROSS, Mich. (WLUC) - Chloe May is a strong athlete all the way around the court, whether serving, receiving in the back row or attacking and blocking in the front. She led the team in kills leading Maplewood Baptist to an outstanding season. Chloe had a great junior year and we are excited to see what the next volleyball season will bring.

Maplewood finished 18-4 for the year and 10-0 in the Northern Lights Conference. Maplewood Baptist was the regular season Conference Champion and also won the Northern Lights Conference Tournament.

Jr. Chloe May, Maplewood Baptist (Player of the Year)

Sr. Alix Bleau, Big Bay de Noc

Sr. Olga Burton, Beaver Island

Jr. Nonah Thomson, Ojibwe Charter

Jr. Finley Hudecek, Maplewood Baptist

Sr. Maggie Jentoft, Maplewood Baptist

2nd Team

Sr. Ashlynn Turner, Ojibwe Charter

Jr. Estrella Paz, Hannahville

Sr. Dezirae Lattergrass, Hannahville

So. Lila Morris, Big Bay de Noc

Jr. Isabella Nitzschke, Mackinac Island

Jr. Makayla Rickley, Mackinac Island

Honorable Mention

So. Alyssa Martin, Beaver Island

Sr. Liberty Heyrman, Munising Baptist

So. Willow Moser, Munising Baptist

So. Morgan McNeill, Paradise

