NMU, MTU celebrate fall graduation

NMU's graduation
NMU's graduation(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Northern Michigan University (NMU) and Michigan Technological University (MTU) celebrated their graduations Saturday.

Tech’s student speaker was Jailynn Johnson, a graduating chemist with a minor in math. Tech celebrated 292 undergraduates and more than 150 graduates.

In Marquette, 400 of NMU’s 540 graduates celebrated their degrees by walking in the Superior Dome. NMU’s student commencement speaker was a Global Campus graduate, Jeff Ferrington. He completed a bachelor’s degree in Applied Workplace Leadership this year - all from his home in Macomb Township.

NMU says graduation was a great celebration.

“Graduation is one of the best days on a campus,” said Derek Hall, NMU spokesperson. “The students have finished and they’re happy finals are over. Parents are relieved and excited. It’s just a great celebration.”

Congratulations, graduates. We hope you carry Upper Michigan with you wherever you go.

