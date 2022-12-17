New programs and funding to address teacher shortage in Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - State legislators have set up hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and new programs aimed at tackling the teacher shortage in Michigan. Zack Sedgwick, Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) superintendent says the district is excited to see increased funding.

“The funding for our profession has finally made a positive turn I will say, to look at it optimistically,” said Sedgwick. “For a long time, we were maybe marginalized at least when it came to funding priorities and it caused us to have to scale back.”

This year the state legislature approved the funding of $575 million for a range of efforts to increase the teacher pipeline. Programs like Grow Your Own and the Future Proud Michigan Educator have school districts feeling optimistic about the teacher shortage.

“The teacher pipeline is also a similar trend where we’ve seen it depleted more and more and we’re finally starting to see it get some attention legislatively and through funding,” Sedgwick added.

In Delta County, Escanaba Area Public Schools Superintendent Coby Fletcher says the district has already made two teacher hires using the new programs.

“We’re investing in them, we’re taking the opportunity to develop them,” Fletcher said. “I think for folks that are interested, there will be a lot of those opportunities that are coming available especially within the next one to three years, maybe five years out.”

The Marquette Alger Regional Educational Services Agency (MARESA) tracks data on teachers and students in Upper Michigan. It says since 2008 there’s been a 12% drop in the student population of Michigan. During that same time though, the state has lost 16% of its educator workforce. MARESA Superintendent Greg Nyen says these latest efforts from the state are a step in the right direction.

“Now there’s a fair amount of innovation with those new resources infused into the state and we’re trying to get a resurgence of educators into our systems,” Nyen said. “We’re hoping to see a significant impact as a result of the Grow Your Own funding and the new collaborative partnerships that are being formed and forged.”

The Michigan Department of Education says these programs are an extension of Michigan’s efforts to grow and diversify the educator workforce and reduce educator shortages throughout the state.

