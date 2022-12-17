Marquette Women’s Center looks to continue Beth Casady’s legacy

Womens center picture.
Womens center picture.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After six years of dedication and hard work, Marquette Women’s Center Executive Director Beth Casady has retired.

In six years, Casady worked to help domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.

During that time, she also helped the center become debt free. The organization paid off nearly $900,000 in debt, while also creating an emergency operating fund.

Now, the center is looking to continue Casady’s legacy. Marquette Women’s Center Interim Executive Director Hannah Holma expressed what is next.

“To stay focused on the mission of the agency, everything that we do is so that we can provide the best services possible,” said Holma. “Our primary focus will always be to support survivors regardless of who’s at the helm or our leader.”

The organization said Casady set the foundation for the women’s center, and now they just have to make sure the walls don’t fall down.

