Marquette County Republican Women’s Club hosts 2nd Annual Holiday Bazaar

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Republican Women’s Club hosted its 2nd Annual Holiday Bazaar Saturday.

Vendors and shoppers gathered in the Negaunee City Center to buy and sell gifts just in time for Christmas. Participants could find everything from Christmas ornaments and soap to massages and tarot card readings. Santa Claus, his Christmas moose, and the Grinch were all in attendance.

Organizers say the event brought people together.

“[We’re] getting people out, getting them in the spirit for Christmas, and just joining together,” said Danielle Walin, Marquette County Republican Women’s Club president. “It’s a good time to be festive and get your last-minute Christmas gifts.”

The event was a fundraiser for the Marquette County Republican Women’s Club and the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

