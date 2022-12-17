LSSU blanks Michigan Tech Hockey in series opener

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 17 Michigan Tech fell 3-0 at Lake Superior State Friday. The Lakers scored a goal in each period to defeat the Huskies for their first regulation loss in the last nine games.

“We struggled to control the puck and didn’t come out with the compete that we needed,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “We got better in the second half of the game, but we have to play with that compete and purpose all the time or we’re not very good. We got golden looks at the net but just couldn’t score.”

Benito Posa opened scoring 16:40 into the game when he found the puck on his stick at the side of the net and wristed in his second of the season. Timo Bakos and Dawson Tritt assisted.

Tech was called for a pair of penalties and the Lakers made it 2-0 with a 5-on-3 power-play goal by Dawson Tritt 6:24 into the second. Blake Pietila thought he had it saved between his legs but Tritt pushed the puck across the line with Jacob Bengtsson and Harrison Roy assisting.

Coach Shawhan added the extra attacker with 2:52 left and had some quality chances by Kyle Kukkonen and Tristan Ashbrook, but Ethan Langenegger was there for the saves.

Benito Posa put the game away with an empty net goal from Dawson Tritt with 95 seconds remaining.

Tech dominated in shots 41-16. Ethan Langenegger earned the shutout with 41 saves, including a friendly post after Logan Pietila hit it behind him in the third. Blake Pietila had 13 saves.

Kyle Kukkonen, Nick Nardella, Logan Pietila, and Parker Saretsky all led the Huskies with four shots on goal.

The Huskies were 0-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Tech is 10-5-3 overall and 6-4-3 in the CCHA after its first regular season shutout loss since December 2020.

The Huskies and Lakers will meet for the fifth and final time at 6:07 p.m. Saturday to wrap up the CCHA series. Fans can watch the game on FOX UP Television.

