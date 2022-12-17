Lake effect this weekend and frigid air on the way

What conditions are in the forecast for the next seven days
What conditions are in the forecast for the next seven days(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This weekend expect lake effect snow in the west and east with some windy conditions at times. Snow will be light to moderate at times but not as heavy from the previous days. New accumulation is leaning towards 1 to 3 inches this evening and another inch or two on Sunday. After the snowy weekend colder air from the north settles in with high temperatures settling in the low 20s and teens by the end of the week.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy; lake effect snow along the NW wind belts, new accumulation leaning towards 1-3″

> Lows: Low to Mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate lake effect snow in eastern and western counties

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; chance of lake effect in the eastern counties

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered lake effect in the afternoon

>Highs: 10s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy;

>Highs: Teens

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana
Michigan marijuana prices at all-time low
Detectives with the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested two male...
UPSET arrests 2 in Delta County for crack distribution
Brandon Morford
Marquette man faces 6 felonies related to child sexually abusive activity
Brian Walcher
Menominee man arrested in cocaine bust
Strega Nonna
New restaurant comes to Negaunee in spring

Latest News

Projected snow totals for Michigan's Upper Peninsula through the weekend.
Northwest flow lake-effect snow this weekend
Northwest flow lake-effect snow this weekend
Northwest flow lake-effect snow this weekend
snow
Times of on and off snow
Through Friday.
Plenty of snow chances through next week