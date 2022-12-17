Lake effect this weekend and frigid air on the way

This weekend expect lake effect snow in the west and east with some windy conditions at times. Snow will be light to moderate at times but not as heavy from the previous days. New accumulation is leaning towards 1 to 3 inches this evening and another inch or two on Sunday. After the snowy weekend colder air from the north settles in with high temperatures settling in the low 20s and teens by the end of the week.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy; lake effect snow along the NW wind belts, new accumulation leaning towards 1-3″

> Lows: Low to Mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate lake effect snow in eastern and western counties

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; chance of lake effect in the eastern counties

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered lake effect in the afternoon

>Highs: 10s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy;

>Highs: Teens

