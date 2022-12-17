Jo-Kay Corral hosts living nativity scene

Jesus, Mary, and Joseph
Jesus, Mary, and Joseph(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jo-Kay Corral is getting into the Christmas spirit.

In collaboration with CrossBridge Church of Ishpeming, the farm hosted a living nativity scene.

The show featured actors from CrossBridge’s congregation and animals from the Jo-Kay Corral. It told the story of the first Christmas from the moment Gabriel appeared before Mary, to Jesus’ birth, to His visit from the Three Wise Men. The event was free and included complimentary hot beverages and snacks.

Organizers say the event was an opportunity to share the Bible with the community.

“This time of year, we just wanted to give our church an opportunity to reach out and explain the Gospel to people through Christ and the Christmas story,” said Kevin McIlhany, CrossBridge pastor and Jo-Kay Corral owner. “It’s been a good chance for our church to get out and make a difference in the community.”

In case you missed Friday’s show, there will be another event Saturday, Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana
Michigan marijuana prices at all-time low
Brian Walcher
Menominee man arrested in cocaine bust
snow clearing
Slippery roads continue as main round of snow moves out
1 dead in fatal Iron County crash
Upper Peninsula celebrates 186 years

Latest News

The DNR said of the 45 projects in Michigan to receive funds from the Michigan natural...
Michigan Natural Resources fund is going to make the U.P. better
Every year, the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce (KCC) encourages business owners and professionals...
Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce prepares annual board of directors elections
State legislators have set up hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and new programs aimed...
New programs and funding to address teacher shortage in Michigan
The educational system across the country faces a shortage of teachers.
New programs and funding to address teacher shortage in Michigan