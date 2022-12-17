Jo-Kay Corral hosts living nativity scene

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jo-Kay Corral is getting into the Christmas spirit.

In collaboration with CrossBridge Church of Ishpeming, the farm hosted a living nativity scene.

The show featured actors from CrossBridge’s congregation and animals from the Jo-Kay Corral. It told the story of the first Christmas from the moment Gabriel appeared before Mary, to Jesus’ birth, to His visit from the Three Wise Men. The event was free and included complimentary hot beverages and snacks.

Organizers say the event was an opportunity to share the Bible with the community.

“This time of year, we just wanted to give our church an opportunity to reach out and explain the Gospel to people through Christ and the Christmas story,” said Kevin McIlhany, CrossBridge pastor and Jo-Kay Corral owner. “It’s been a good chance for our church to get out and make a difference in the community.”

In case you missed Friday’s show, there will be another event Saturday, Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

