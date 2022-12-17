Brookridge Heights hosts holiday market

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living hosted a holiday market Saturday.

Twenty vendors from the Marquette area packed the halls of Brookridge to sell their craft goods. Shoppers found a host of works such as woodworking gifts, knit items, and even “creation stations” where folks made their own holiday creations. There was also food and refreshments provided by Brookridge Heights.

Organizers say the free event was a “thank you” to the community.

“All year long, Brookridge has been a part of the Grateful Giveback, where each month we’ve been doing a different community service project,” said Jennifer Huetter, Brookridge Heights executive director. “It’s the holiday season, it’s all about giving, and this is our way of giving back to the community.”

Throughout Brookridge’s Grateful Giveback campaign, Brookridge did more than 2022 acts of goodness throughout the year.

