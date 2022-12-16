UPSET arrests 2 men for crack distribution

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Detectives with the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested two male suspects for crack cocaine distribution on Dec. 15.

Detectives developed information identifying the suspects distributing the crack. The information was enough to execute a search warrant at a home near Rapid River.

Detectives seized about 35 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and over $2,300 in cash. The two men were arrested and lodged at the Delta County Jail.

One of the men was from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was also arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

Detectives were assisted by deputies from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team and the MSP K-9 Unit.

If you have information about illegal drugs in your community you can contact UPSET at (906) 228-1002.

