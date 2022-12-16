Times of on and off snow

Scattered snow increases during the morning before clearing out by midday. Lake effect increases in the east due to southerly winds off Lake Michigan ahead of a slow-moving area of low pressure. This system finally moves out tomorrow. Behind it, lake-effect snow develops in the north with cooler air slowly filtering in by the end of the weekend. Next week, a shift in the jetstream will bring unseasonably cold arctic air to the region!

Today: Scattered snow with lake effect in the east

>Highs: 20s west, low 30s east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with evening lake-effect snow in the north

>Highs: 20s west, low 30s east

Sunday: Morning lake effect snow north

>Highs: Teens west, 20s east

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Tuesday: Widespread light snow

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Wednesday: Lake effect snow in the north during the morning

>Highs: Single numbers west, low to mid-teens east

Thursday: Widespread light snow showers

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

