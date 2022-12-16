Times of on and off snow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Scattered snow increases during the morning before clearing out by midday. Lake effect increases in the east due to southerly winds off Lake Michigan ahead of a slow-moving area of low pressure. This system finally moves out tomorrow. Behind it, lake-effect snow develops in the north with cooler air slowly filtering in by the end of the weekend. Next week, a shift in the jetstream will bring unseasonably cold arctic air to the region!

Today: Scattered snow with lake effect in the east

>Highs: 20s west, low 30s east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with evening lake-effect snow in the north

>Highs: 20s west, low 30s east

Sunday: Morning lake effect snow north

>Highs: Teens west, 20s east

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Tuesday: Widespread light snow

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Wednesday: Lake effect snow in the north during the morning

>Highs: Single numbers west, low to mid-teens east

Thursday: Widespread light snow showers

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

