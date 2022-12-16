St. Vincent de Paul holds annual Christmas giveaway

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Vincent de Paul in Marquette held its annual Christmas giveaway Thursday. Using donations from Toys For Tots and the Cheer Club St. Vincent de Paul volunteers set up toys and clothes organized by age inside St. Michaels Church.

Parents could come in and select items for their children for Christmas. Organizers say this is a great example of how generous the community is.

“Once you participate, you get the teary eyes and just the wonderful feeling of being a part of a community that cares,” said Karen Reese, St. Vincent de Paul district president. “The people who respond to this program all over are just givers.”

St. Vincent de Paul also held its annual food basket giveaway in addition to the clothes and toys. The baskets contain everything a family needs for a traditional Christmas dinner.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.