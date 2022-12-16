Rotary students give cookies, tour Marquette municipalities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s exchange students gave holiday cookies to city workers on Friday.

Three students were able to tour the city facilities at the same time. They got to see the plow trucks and how they are stored.

One student says he was happy to give cookies to the workers who keep the roads clear and communities safe.

“I think the unique thing about the experience here is that we got a tour of the entire facilities of the police, fire department and also here,” said Cornelius Calliess, rotary exchange high school junior. “So, that was really, really awesome and the people were really welcoming of us and the cookies obviously.”

