Rotary Club of Marquette holds donation drive for “12 Deeds of Christmas”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Rotary Club of Marquette held a donation drive for local organizations.

The drive was part of the Rotary Club’s annual “12 Deeds of Christmas” event. Folks drove through the donation station at the Holiday Inn to drop off stocking stuffers, snacks, socks, and similar supplies. The club was collecting for 7 nonprofits in Marquette County, including UPAWS, the Jacobetti Veterans Home, and Janzen House.

Organizers say the event was a great way to give back to your community.

“This is our Rotary Club’s way of giving back to the community,” said Erica Huss, Marquette Rotary Club president. “Especially during this season of giving. Service above self, giving back. We’re trying to provide ways for others to do the same.”

For anyone who missed the donation drive, there will be another opportunity to donate Saturday, Dec. 17 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

