Portage Lake District Library offers Chromebooks for checkout

By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Lake District Library (PLDL) is offering Chromebooks for checkout, which library cardholders may take home for up to 14 days.

Cardholders must be in good standing to checkout a Chromebook. Each comes with a carrying case and charger.

Library users without a card, including youth who are 12 years and older, may check out a Chromebook for use in the library.

The devices may be used for homework and research, job searches and browsing the web.

A Chromebook is a personal computer that runs Google Chrome as its operating system. Chromebooks have minimal software installed on them and are designed to be used for any web-based application where data is stored online.

This makes the devices quick to boot up and work for many online tasks.

For more on the PLDL Chromebook lending program, contact the library at (906) 482-4570.

