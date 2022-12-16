Northwest flow lake-effect snow this weekend

Projected snow totals for Michigan's Upper Peninsula through the weekend.
Projected snow totals for Michigan's Upper Peninsula through the weekend.(WLUC)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake-effect snow showers will continue across Schoolcraft, Delta and southeastern parts of Alger counties through tonight. Look for lows in the teens and 20s. Lake-effect snow showers for the northwest wind belts of Lake Superior are expected this weekend. Combined over the entire weekend, 3-6 inches of snow will be possible. The most likely places to see higher amounts are Alger, northern Marquette, northeast Baraga, northern Schoolcraft, northern Ontonagon, western Houghton and northern Keweenaw counties.

Tonight: Cloudy, with lake-effect snow showers likely in Schoolcraft and Delta counties. Additional overnight accumulations should be an inch or less.

>Lows: Teens. 20s near the Lake Michigan shoreline and in Keweenaw county.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with lake-effect snow showers likely. Most areas should see less than an inch of accumulation. 1-3″ will be possible in Keweenaw, northern Houghton and northern Ontonagon counties.

>Highs: Upper-20s to lower-30s. Mid-30s can be expected in Keweenaw county.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with lake-effect snow showers likely. 1-3″ of snow can be expected for most areas prone to lake-effect snow, with 3-6″ possible along the Marquette and Alger county shorelines, particularly from Big Bay to Au Train.

> Lows: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with lake-effect snow showers likely. 1-3″ of accumulation is expected, primarily for portions of Alger and northern Schoolcraft counties.

>Highs: Around 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Most accumulations should remain around a half inch or less.

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of lake-effect snow showers in Alger county.

>Highs: Around 20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with lake-effect snow showers likely.

>Highs: Teens

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with snow showers likely.

>Highs: Teens

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of snow showers.

>Highs: Teens

