NMU, MTU to celebrate fall commencement

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Students from Northern Michigan University (NMU) and Michigan Technological University (MTU) will be flipping their tassels and tossing their caps this Saturday, Dec. 17.

Both ceremonies will feature commencement speakers who, albeit not from the Upper Peninsula, chose to make the journey north to further their academic careers. Two of three are representing the Class of 2022 - each achieving their goal of obtaining a degree but by way of entirely different experiences. The third, a Detroit native, attributes their unique career path and post-college successes to their time at MTU.

Tech student speaker Jailynn Johnson, a graduating chemist with a minor in math, and Michigan Tech Board of Trustees Vice-Chair Brenda Ryan, an award-winning 1976 metallurgical and materials engineering graduate and owner of multiple businesses, will address and celebrate the 292 undergraduate and more than 150 graduate degrees.

In Marquette, for the first time in NMU history, the student commencement speaker is a Global Campus graduate. Jeff Ferrington completed a bachelor’s degree in Applied Workplace Leadership this year - all from his home in Macomb Township. Before taking time off to enter the workforce, Ferrington began his higher education journey as an on-campus student in 1996. The self-proclaimed “second-chancer” hopes his speech will resonate with those who have faced challenges and inspire students and attendees to persevere through difficult times.

Of the 540 Wildcat graduates, 400 are planning to celebrate their degrees by walking in NMU’s famed Superior Dome.

Michigan Tech’s commencement will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10:30 a.m. ET and will be livestreamed here. NMU’s ceremony will also take place Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET and can be streamed at no-cost at the time of the event.

Congratulations graduates! We hope you carry Upper Michigan with you wherever you go for it is truly, someplace special.

