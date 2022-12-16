New restaurant coming to Negaunee

CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new restaurant is on its way to the City of Negaunee.

Strega Nonna is an Italian restaurant that is set to open this spring. The restaurant is still in its early stages. Once open, the owner says it will offer homestyle Italian cuisine with a relaxed atmosphere. Strega Nonna will also host monthly special dinners, as well as a bar and marketplace.

Strega Nonna’s owner, Rachel Grossman, is a Negaunee native who is excited to see the city progress.

“This is my hometown and I’m excited to see it grow and be revitalized,” said Grossman. “I’m excited to be a part of revitalizing Downtown Negaunee and bringing things that are different, stuff that’s fun and exciting, and watching this downtown area regrow and redevelop.”

Strega Nonna will be located at 432 Iron St. in Negaunee where Chapper’s Pub used to be.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.