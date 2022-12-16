Meijer reveals two new all-electric semi-trucks

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) and Meijer to unveil two of the chain supermarket’s new all-electric semi-trucks.

According to DTNA Vice President of eMobility Rakesh Aneja, the batteries and electric drive systems for Meijer’s new electric trucks were built in Detroit by United Auto Workers union employees.

Meijer CEO Rick Keyes added that fully electrifying Meijer’s fleet in the future will help the chain market reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2025. Meijer’s first delivery with the new electric trucks consisted of 44,000 lbs of food to the Gleaners Community Food Bank in Detroit.

Gov. Whitmer explains where the first two Meijer electric trucks will operate.

“These trucks will be based out of Meijer’s Lansing distribution center and will make multiple trips daily to Meijer stores within 200 miles and will come back to the distribution center to recharge within 90 minutes,” Gov. Whitmer explained. “This is pretty amazing when you think about the technology.”

Whitmer added that Michigan still has a long way to go to make a full transition to e-mobility

Whitmer said tate legislature will continue working with auto manufacturers like DTNA, utility companies and others to build a green future in Michigan.

