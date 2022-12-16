Meijer reveals two new all-electric semi-trucks

The trucks will operate out of Meijer’s Lansing distribution center, delivering food and other items to Meijer stores within 200 miles.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (second from right) posed with Daimler Truck North American Vice...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (second from right) posed with Daimler Truck North American Vice President of eMobility Rakesh Aneja (far right) and others during unveiling of Meijer's two new, all-electric semi-trucks(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) and Meijer to unveil two of the chain supermarket’s new all-electric semi-trucks.

According to DTNA Vice President of eMobility Rakesh Aneja, the batteries and electric drive systems for Meijer’s new electric trucks were built in Detroit by United Auto Workers union employees.

Meijer CEO Rick Keyes added that fully electrifying Meijer’s fleet in the future will help the chain market reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2025. Meijer’s first delivery with the new electric trucks consisted of 44,000 lbs of food to the Gleaners Community Food Bank in Detroit.

Gov. Whitmer explains where the first two Meijer electric trucks will operate.

“These trucks will be based out of Meijer’s Lansing distribution center and will make multiple trips daily to Meijer stores within 200 miles and will come back to the distribution center to recharge within 90 minutes,” Gov. Whitmer explained. “This is pretty amazing when you think about the technology.”

Whitmer added that Michigan still has a long way to go to make a full transition to e-mobility

Whitmer said tate legislature will continue working with auto manufacturers like DTNA, utility companies and others to build a green future in Michigan.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana
Michigan marijuana prices at all-time low
1 dead in fatal Iron County crash
26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Brian Walcher
Menominee man arrested in cocaine bust

Latest News

A Gladstone second-grade teacher is encouraging her students to think of others this holiday...
Gladstone second-graders donating pajamas to kids in foster care
Pyramid Global Hospitality completed the purchase of Pine Mountain Ski and Golf Resort in...
Pine Mountain prepares for first winter ski season under new ownership
Shipping deadlines are approaching quickly as Christmas is a few days away.
Holiday shipping deadlines in Michigan approach quickly
As more and more patients continue to seek walk-in care amid a surge of Influenza, RSV, and...
TIPS: Accessing care during a respiratory virus surge