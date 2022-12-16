Marquette man faces 6 felonies related to child sexually abusive activity

FORSYTH TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man faces 6 felonies for child sexually abusive activity.

Brandon James Morford, formerly of Forsyth Township, was arrested Wednesday Dec. 15 by Forsyth Township Police at his current apartment in Marquette. FTP said his arrest came after a lengthy investigation into his online activity involving minors.

Police executed a search warrant at his apartment, where investigators found multiple internet capable devices which they seized as evidence. The Marquette County Prosecutor issued a six-felony warrant for Morford on the following charges:

1 count of child sexually abusive activity

2 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material

2 counts of possession of child sexually abusive material

1 count of prostitution/engaging in the services of a minor

Morford is being held in the Marquette County Jail on a $20,000 cash or surety bond. He is scheduled for a probable cause conference in Marquette County District Court on Dec. 28 at 10:30 a.m.

The FTP was assisted in the investigation by the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit (8th District), the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), the Marquette City and City of Green Bay Police Departments, the Detective Bureau, and the Delta County Child Advocacy Center.

The FTP and MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about safe internet use. They urge parents to make use of the resources available. For example, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a list of resources on their website. Resources are also available at the MSP ICAC Task Force site.

Those with information about possible child sexual exploitation can report it to the CyberTipline.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.