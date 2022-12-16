Marquette man faces 6 felonies related to child sexually abusive activity

Brandon Morford
Brandon Morford(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man faces 6 felonies for child sexually abusive activity.

Brandon James Morford, formerly of Forsyth Township, was arrested Wednesday Dec. 15 by Forsyth Township Police at his current apartment in Marquette. FTP said his arrest came after a lengthy investigation into his online activity involving minors.

Police executed a search warrant at his apartment, where investigators found multiple internet capable devices which they seized as evidence. The Marquette County Prosecutor issued a six-felony warrant for Morford on the following charges:

  • 1 count of child sexually abusive activity
  • 2 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material
  • 2 counts of possession of child sexually abusive material
  • 1 count of prostitution/engaging in the services of a minor

Morford is being held in the Marquette County Jail on a $20,000 cash or surety bond. He is scheduled for a probable cause conference in Marquette County District Court on Dec. 28 at 10:30 a.m.

The FTP was assisted in the investigation by the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit (8th District), the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), the Marquette City and City of Green Bay Police Departments, the Detective Bureau, and the Delta County Child Advocacy Center.

The FTP and MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about safe internet use. They urge parents to make use of the resources available. For example, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a list of resources on their website. Resources are also available at the MSP ICAC Task Force site.

Those with information about possible child sexual exploitation can report it to the CyberTipline.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana
Michigan marijuana prices at all-time low
Brian Walcher
Menominee man arrested in cocaine bust
snow clearing
Slippery roads continue as main round of snow moves out
1 dead in fatal Iron County crash
Upper Peninsula celebrates 186 years

Latest News

Detectives with the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested two male...
UPSET arrests 2 men for crack distribution
Strega Nonna
New restaurant comes to Negaunee soon
The Portage Lake District Library (PLDL) is offering Chromebooks for checkout, which library...
Portage Lake District Library offers Chromebooks for checkout
NMU academic seal (WLUC File Photo)
NMU Board approves renovations for basketball, volleyball arenas