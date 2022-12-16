Kids ask Santa Claus their burning questions

plus... check out opportunities to book a Santa impersonator on Upper Michigan Today episode 185
Santa Claus visits the TV6 and FOX UP station.
Santa Claus visits the TV6 and FOX UP station.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas is almost one week away and Upper Michigan Today host Tia Trudgeon says she hasn’t even eaten a single cookie.

Don Ryan joins as co-host to chat about Christmastime past and present, including a memorable gift with a lasting impact on his career.

Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as UMT co-host to talk about Christmas memories.

Plus... Santa Claus takes a break from the North Pole to answer some burning questions sent in by Upper Michigan Today’s tiniest viewers.

Upper Michigan Today interviews Santa Claus with the help of video submissions from kids.

Santa had to run, but Andrew “Bear” Tyler, a Santa impersonation artist, takes his place.

Tyler says becoming Santa Claus felt like a calling.

Santa impersonator Andrew "Bear" Tyler talks about his experience playing Santa Claus.

You can hang out and pose for a photo with Santa on Sunday, December 18 in Gwinn at Daisy Jo’s Ice Cream Parlor and Dinner.

Mr. Claus will be there from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

You can book Santa for a private event through U.P. Santa and Friends by calling (906) 282-XMAS or emailing santa@upsanta.com.

You can rent a Santa for your next party through U.P. Santa and Friends at (906) 282 - XMAS.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

