Kids ask Santa Claus their burning questions
plus... check out opportunities to book a Santa impersonator on Upper Michigan Today episode 185
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas is almost one week away and Upper Michigan Today host Tia Trudgeon says she hasn’t even eaten a single cookie.
Don Ryan joins as co-host to chat about Christmastime past and present, including a memorable gift with a lasting impact on his career.
Plus... Santa Claus takes a break from the North Pole to answer some burning questions sent in by Upper Michigan Today’s tiniest viewers.
Santa had to run, but Andrew “Bear” Tyler, a Santa impersonation artist, takes his place.
Tyler says becoming Santa Claus felt like a calling.
You can hang out and pose for a photo with Santa on Sunday, December 18 in Gwinn at Daisy Jo’s Ice Cream Parlor and Dinner.
Mr. Claus will be there from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
You can book Santa for a private event through U.P. Santa and Friends by calling (906) 282-XMAS or emailing santa@upsanta.com.
You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.
