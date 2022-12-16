Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce prepares annual board of directors elections

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Every year, the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce (KCC) encourages business owners and professionals to apply and become members of its board of directors.

The chamber is responsible for putting on events such as Bridgefest and the Keweenaw Golf Outing, as well as promoting Houghton and Keweenaw County businesses.

“Joining the group, the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce as a member or on the board of directors, is a great asset to the community,” said KCC Board of Directors Member Penny Milkey. “We do a lot of fun volunteer work. It’s a great group of people, and you get to meet a lot of people and just give back to the community.”

One of these businesses is the Upper Peninsula State Bank.

Eric Coon, a loan officer from the bank, is one of the three current board candidates.

“I’m excited to be able to join the board and help with these larger events that the chamber hosts,” said Coon. “After having to have a pause on a lot of events in the community for a while, I’m excited to jump in and hopefully help bring back a lot of these events and make them bigger and better.”

The other remaining candidates are Barbara Cormier of the Transnation Title Agency and Lexie Jacques of UP Health System — Portage.

Write-ins are also available on the ballot. These board seats can be filled by any employee of a chamber-associated business or organization.

Executive positions are also open this year, namely president, vice president, treasurer and secretary.

These positions can only be filled by existing board members and are on three-year terms.

“In order to be on the board of directors, you need to be a member of the Chamber of Commerce,” continued Milkey. “People can apply themselves. It’s a one-page application. You can apply and give the reasons why you want to give your service to the chamber.”

Applicants can apply up until Dec. 28.

Chamber members will vote on candidates at a breakfast meeting at the Bonfire Restaurant in downtown Houghton on Jan. 11.

For more information, check out the KCC Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.