Gladstone community working to restore decommissioned Soo Line train

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Soo Line Train Engine #730 is a rich part of Gladstone’s history.

“Without it, there wouldn’t be a Gladstone”, says John Pickard, President of the engine’s restoration authority.

Built in 1911 and put to retirement in 1960, the train hasn’t seen any action since being moved to its current site in Gladstone in 2000.

In 2021, Pickard began forming a committee, reaching out to community leaders, and getting to work.

Restoration has included cleaning, painting, installation of bird netting, the addition of Christmas lights, and more.

Pickard and Charlie Becker of the Community Foundation for Delta County say the Christmas lights are a way to attract more attention to the engine and were donated by the community.

Gladstone Mayor Joe Thompson adds that the community should care about this train’s restoration because nearly everyone in the Gladstone community has some tie to the engine.

Pickard hopes to one day see more functionality, a train park, a history museum, and a Christmas train at this site.

To donate to the train’s restoration efforts, you can send or drop off a check at The Community Foundation for Delta County at 2420 1st Ave. South, Escanaba, Michigan. 49829 C/o Soo Line #730.

