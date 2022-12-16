Dickinson County teacher creates ‘band club’ as school searches for music teacher

Norway-Vulcan Area Schools has been without a music teacher since the beginning of the semester.
Gail Robert (standing, left) directs kindergartner's in holiday songs
Gail Robert (standing, left) directs kindergartner's in holiday songs(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County teacher has gone above and beyond to keep music in school. Gail Robert is a middle school English and careers teacher at Vulcan Middle School. Recently, she added music director to her resume.

“I play piano, I’ve directed the choir at church, and when I was in California, I had a kid’s choir at my school I directed,” Robert said.

While Robert cannot teach students how to play instruments, she can help facilitate their learning. The school district has been without a music teacher since the beginning of the semester.

In the meantime, Robert has started a band club in her spare time with 11 students to keep music alive.

“Two nights a week from 3:30 until 5:00 we’ve been having band club and practicing,” Robert said.

Friday was the annual Christmas program and the band played music in the lobby for parents as they arrived.

“I believe that music is vital for children,” Robert said.

Robert also directed the elementary students to holiday songs for parents to enjoy.

“For some kids, music is their thing. It’s their niche. This is where they thrive,” Robert said.

The band club includes trombones, percussion, flutes, and trumpets. The school district is still looking for music teacher applicants. Those interested can call the superintendent’s office at 906-563-9552.

