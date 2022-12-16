Dickinson County clothing and boot store prepares for busiest season

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County clothing and boot store has seen increased business after heavy snow on Wednesday.

Step Ahead Clothing and Boots is located in downtown Iron Mountain off US-2. Staff said the busiest season is at the start of winter.

Some of the most popular items this time of year include jackets and boots. The store has been in the area since 2003, but built a new location in 20-20, which doubled its inventory space.

“It increased the volume of inventory that we keep and the volume of people that can come through our doors. We cater to all walks, whether it be that working man or a working woman, or those kids that just want to wear that Carhartt clothing,” said Dawn Lassila, Step Ahead sales associate.

The store carries popular brands like Carhartt clothing, and Red Wing shoes. It is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT.

