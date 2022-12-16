Coast Guard begins icebreaking operations in Lake Superior

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie began Operation Taconite, the Coast Guard’s largest domestic icebreaking operation, Friday, in response to expanded ice growth in the commercial ports of Western Lake Superior.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter SPAR is assigned to manage the icebreaking needs of Western Lake Superior, specifically the twin ports of Duluth, MN and Superior, WI. As ice coverage expands, U.S. Coast Guard officials will assign additional assets.

According to a press release from the U.S.C.G., Operation Taconite is the Coast Guard’s largest domestic icebreaking operation. The operation encompasses Lake Superior, St. Marys River, the Straits of Mackinac, Georgian Bay, and all of Lake Michigan.

Various commercial waterways may close for the protection of the marine environment, the need for cross-channel traffic (e.g. ferries) and the safety of the island residents; who in the course of their daily business use naturally formed ice bridges for transportation to and from the mainland.

The implementation of Operation Taconite places additional movement criteria on commercial ships plying the Western Lakes, St. Marys River, and the Straits of Mackinac. These measures may include restricting tanker transits to daylight in the presence of ice, reducing speeds by 2 miles per hour in specified locations to reduce incidental ice breaking, and requiring additional voice and position reporting points throughout the operation’s area of responsibility.

The Coast Guard recommends all recreational ice users plan their activities carefully, dress appropriately, use caution on the ice, and stay away from shipping channels.

Recreational users and island residents should stay tuned to local media resources for the status of regional waterway closures. Further inquiries can be made by phone to Mr. Mark Gill (mark.s.gill@uscg.mil) or to Vessel Traffic Service St. Marys River at (906) 635-3232.

