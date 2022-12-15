WINTER STORM: Hazardous travel from wet snow increases as system slowly moves in

A storm system is slowly moving in from the southwest and is stacked with a closed-off low-pressure system in the jetstream. It is expected to move out of the U.P. during the weekend. As it lifts north this morning moderate wet heavy snow will continue to expand across most of the area. During the afternoon drier moves in and snow transitions to a light mixture as temperatures increase to the mid-30s. Travel will be more hazardous during the morning as the wet snow makes for slushy surfaces in the south and wind gusts of around 35 mph could cause blowing snow. As the low shifts over the U.P. tomorrow snow showers will be light with some moderate lake-enhanced snow off of Lake Michigan in the east. Then, light lake-effect snow develops behind this system during the weekend, mainly impacting areas in the north. Plus, colder air gradually settles in by Monday. Models are showing another deep trough digging into the region by the end of next week bringing unseasonably cold air and continued chances for light lake-effect snow through Christmas.

Today: Windy with moderate to heavy snow. Then, mixed precipitation in the east during the afternoon

>Highs: Low 30s south, mid 30s east & north

Friday: Light scattered snow showers for most with moderate lake-enhanced snow in the east

>Highs: Upper 20s along the Wisconsin state line, low 30s elsewhere

Saturday: Widely scattered light snow during the day with increasing lake effect by the evening

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s interior west, low 30s east

Sunday: Light lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts impacting western and northern counties

>Highs: Low to mid 20s west, low 30s east

Monday: Colder with light intermittent lake effect snow showers across the north

>Highs: Teens along the Wisconsin line, low to mid-20s west & central, mid-20s east

Tuesday: Cloudy with light snow showers

>Highs: Teens west, low to mid-20s east

Wednesday: Light snow showers in the north

>Highs: Single numbers west, low to mid-teens east

