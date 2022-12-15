Upper Michigan Today reveals next All Booked UP read
Dive into Shelby Van Pelt’s ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another month of Upper Michigan Today’s book club “All Booked UP” has come and gone.
Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson are joined by Peter White Public Library staff members Jeni Kilpela and Marty Achatz to discuss the November-December book, Eleanor Brown’s Any Other Family.
Next on UMT’s reading list is Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt.
You can join Upper Michigan Today in discussing the novel at The Courtyards Bar in Marquette on Wednesday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m.
