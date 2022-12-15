Upper Michigan Today reveals next All Booked UP read

Dive into Shelby Van Pelt’s ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’
Shelby Van Pelt's Remarkably Bright Creatures is the next read for Upper Michigan Today's book club.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another month of Upper Michigan Today’s book club “All Booked UP” has come and gone.

Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson are joined by Peter White Public Library staff members Jeni Kilpela and Marty Achatz to discuss the November-December book, Eleanor Brown’s Any Other Family.

Upper Michigan Today discusses its All Booked UP read 'Any Other Family' with staff members of the Peter White Public Library.

Next on UMT’s reading list is Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt.

You can join Upper Michigan Today in discussing the novel at The Courtyards Bar in Marquette on Wednesday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Snowy conditions, garlic tea, AI art, and word of the year.

