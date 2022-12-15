U.P. Trappers Association donates over $4k to U.P. State Fair Authority

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Trappers Association has donated $4,133.38 to the UP State Fair Authority for the purchase of 50 banquet tables.

According to a press release from the Delta County Chamber of Commerce, the tables are a necessity for hosting a multitude of community events and private parties throughout the year at the fairgrounds.

UP Trappers District Three President Roy Dahlgren said the donation is meant to support the community.

“The community helps us out, so we want to return the favor and help out the community,” he said, speaking on behalf of the UP Trappers Association.

Sheila Krueger, associate director of the Delta County Chamber of Commerce and UP State Fair Management Team member, said the UP Trappers are a valued partner.

“Outside of hosting the UP Trappers Convention annually at the fairgrounds, the UP Trappers are a very important partner in helping to bring to town the National Trappers Convention, which will return to Escanaba in 2023. They are always willing to step up and lend a helping hand when needed,” she said.

The UP Trappers Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization striving to educate trappers on the safe, sustainable and humane harvest of furbearers and the part they play in ensuring healthy furbearer populations for the enjoyment of future generations.

The Delta County Chamber of Commerce and UP State Fair Authority offices are located in the Delta County Commerce Center multi-purpose building at 1001 North Lincoln Road, Escanaba. For more information on the U.P. State Fair, visit upstatefair.net.

