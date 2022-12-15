TIPS: Accessing care during a respiratory virus surge

WAUSAU, Wis. (WLUC) - As more and more patients continue to seek walk-in care amid a surge of Influenza, RSV, and COVID, Aspirus Health offers important tips and considerations to help their patients and communities navigate care options.

“With patient demand exceptionally high, Aspirus providers, nurses, and clinic staff are truly going above and beyond,” said Matt Brewer, Vice President of Operations – Primary Care, Aspirus Health.

Aspirus offers considerations to help their patients and communities save time, navigate care, and potentially feel better more quickly.

Self-Care at home: When is it appropriate to stay home and monitor and treat early symptoms? Self-care is appropriate in many cases. If you have only just begun to experience symptoms – such as a runny nose or a mild temperature – you wouldn’t need to seek treatment. Some of the patients seeking care at Aspirus are not candidates for care, and it extends wait times for those with more acute symptoms.

I think I have COVID: What’s next?

Aspirus has developed an interactive COVID Symptom Checker tool in their MyAspirus app to help patients determine their next steps when they experience COVID symptoms, or were recently exposed. Check out myaspirus.org/MyChart/SymptomChecker.

Who should visit a walk-in clinic or urgent care center in person? An in-person walk-in clinic visit is especially appropriate for anyone who has a worsening cough or high fevers that won’t come down with medication.

What other types of care are available? Aspirus offers both on-demand video visits and e-visits for Wisconsin patients, available on MyAspirus and performed by Aspirus providers. Many conditions and symptoms are well-suited to telehealth, including pink eye, rashes, sinus concerns, and recurring urinary tract infections.

What about calling your primary care provider’s office? Patients should definitely contact their primary care office FIRST. Pam Warnke, Nurse Practitioner at Aspirus Weston Clinic says, “It’s always a great idea to start with your primary care clinic. If your primary care doctor can’t see you within the next two to three days sometimes there are other providers in the clinic that can see you in a timely manner. Similarly, there are nurse triage lines available through your primary care clinic to walk you through the steps of where you should seek care given your symptoms.”

For non-respiratory symptoms, your primary care provider’s office may be your best bet to secure a specific appointment time and avoid a long wait.

Call your clinic; if your provider isn’t available, ask for the next available appointment with any provider. You can also check appointment availability on MyAspirus.

Keep in mind that your primary care provider has a nurse line. Feel free to call the nurse line to triage symptoms, seek advice on care, and help set up an appointment if appropriate.

When should someone seek Emergency Care? Hospital Emergency Departments (EDs) are for serious acute life-threatening problems and not the best choice for minor illness or injuries. EDs get patients the immediate care they need, that in some cases may be lifesaving.

Learn more: Aspirus has a web page dedicated to care options. Visit aspirus.org/right-care .

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.