Santa visits Marquette Buick GMC

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A beloved Christmas character made an appearance in Marquette Thursday.

Santa Claus visited Marquette Buick GMC to pose for pictures with kids and listen to Christmas lists. St. Nick also handed out candy canes and toys. There were also cookies, hot chocolate, and coffee.

The dealership says this is part of its effort to become more involved with the community.

“We’re just starting to hopefully build a lot more community involvement,” said Cassandra Herman, Marquette Buick GMC marketing manager. “Santa Claus being at the dealership is just one of those things that we get to start doing.”

For the latest updates on events at Marquette Buick GMC, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.