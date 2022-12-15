Safe winter driving: Learning to correct a skid on icy roads

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether it’s your first winter in the U.P. or you’ve lived here your whole life, your mindset needs to change for winter driving.

The MSP has advice for everyone, including lifelong Yoopers, because all it takes is one mistake for anyone to be in a crash.

According to the MSP, there were more than 200,000 crashes reported on snowy, icy or slushy roads from 2016 to 2020, ending in 370 fatalities

To learn how to better drive in the winter, TV6′s Escanaba Bureau Reporter Grace Blair traveled to Lansing to learn from the MSP.

She drove in one of their cars in a controlled environment on the skid pad. The first thing she learned is to keep her hands free to easily maneuver the car.

“When we get to the slippery roads, we start encountering skids. We have understeer skids and oversteer skids and we need to know how to handle those skids,” said Sgt. John Looney with the MSP Precision Driving Unit.

If you find yourself beginning to lose control of your vehicle, take your foot off the accelerator and the brake. Next, look in the direction you want to go and steer gently toward it.

A common problem is to look down at your hood when you start to lose control instead of the direction you want to go.

“Initially you did a really good job, but there’s something called a secondary skid. You initially recovered but because you had too much steering into it when the car started to bite again, it went in the direction of the steering and that’s what threw you going the opposite way,” said Sgt. Ryan Davis with the MSP.

If you find yourself in a whiteout this winter, keep your headlights and taillights on and drive even slower.

“You have to drive at such slow speeds that no matter what situation presents itself immediately in front of you, you have to be able to come to a stop before striking it,” said Sgt. Looney.

The saying “drive slow on the ice and snow” can be overlooked - especially if you’ve been driving in U.P. winters for years. But the message is important for everyone. The ice doesn’t care how long you’ve been driving.

So, prepare this winter and drive slowly.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.