Rekindle The Spirit holds Renkindle Grand Giveaway

The event’s main goal is to encourage people to shop locally in Munising.
Chamber of Commerce Munising DDA building.
Chamber of Commerce Munising DDA building.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Chamber of Commerce is once again running its Rekindle Grand giveaway.

Organizers said the event’s main goal is to inspire people to shop locally and help small local businesses.

From Nov. 24th to Dec. 15th people were able to bring in their receipts for purchases they made at any chamber of commerce office. For every $50 in receipts, they would receive one entry for possible drawings. The receipts had to be dated.

“You know people come in and they see all the prizes all over in the front and they say oh wow I didn’t realize you could get this here in town, this is so cool, and they see that people are donating and they want to turn around and support those businesses too,” said Katherine Reynolds CEO-Greater Munising Bay Partnership/Alger Co. Chamber & Executive Director-Munising Downtown Development Authority.

$6,000 total worth of gifts and certificates were donated by local multiple local businesses.

These gifts featured extravagant things like a snow blower, an Amazon Fire tablet, smart TVs, an air fryer, wireless earphones, a drone, a gym membership and a lot more.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom
Escanaba Mill
Proposal to transform Escanaba Mill, retain 1,200+ jobs gets first green light
1 dead in fatal Iron County crash
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home

Latest News

The Houghton City Council met on Wednesday to discuss a variety of topics, including the...
Houghton City Council focuses on new appointments and new firefighter approvals
For the rest of this month Provisions MQT in downtown Marquette is holding a winter clothing...
Provisions MQT teams up with Room at the Inn to collect winter clothes
According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency the state’s average price of recreational...
Michigan marijuana prices at all-time low
Northern Michigan Veneers employees now have a new contract.
Besse Forest Products and Local 800 reach contract agreement
Chamber members waiting for the cermeony to begin
Dickinson County Chamber of Commerce awards dinner highlights local businesses