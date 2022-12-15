Rekindle The Spirit holds Renkindle Grand Giveaway

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Chamber of Commerce is once again running its Rekindle Grand giveaway.

Organizers said the event’s main goal is to inspire people to shop locally and help small local businesses.

From Nov. 24th to Dec. 15th people were able to bring in their receipts for purchases they made at any chamber of commerce office. For every $50 in receipts, they would receive one entry for possible drawings. The receipts had to be dated.

“You know people come in and they see all the prizes all over in the front and they say oh wow I didn’t realize you could get this here in town, this is so cool, and they see that people are donating and they want to turn around and support those businesses too,” said Katherine Reynolds CEO-Greater Munising Bay Partnership/Alger Co. Chamber & Executive Director-Munising Downtown Development Authority.

$6,000 total worth of gifts and certificates were donated by local multiple local businesses.

These gifts featured extravagant things like a snow blower, an Amazon Fire tablet, smart TVs, an air fryer, wireless earphones, a drone, a gym membership and a lot more.

