Plenty of snow chances through next week

While the heavy snow has come to an end, keep an eye out for areas of lighter snow, rain and freezing drizzle through the evening. Many area roads will still be on the slick side. More snow showers are expected tonight and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Schoolcraft county from 10 PM this evening until 4 PM Friday. In all, most of the county should pick up 1-3″ of snow, including the Manistique area. 3-6″ will be possible for southwestern Schoolcraft and extreme eastern Delta counties. Slippery roads conditions could impact your Friday morning commute.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with snow likely. 1-3″ of snow is possible for portions of Alger, Delta and Schoolcraft counties. An inch or less is expected elsewhere. Breezy, with wind gusts to 20 mph.

>Lows: 20s for most. Lower-30s can be expected for Copper Harbor and Manistique.

Friday: Snow likely. 1-3″ of snow is possible for Schoolcraft, eastern Delta and isolated portions of Alger counties. An inch or less is expected elsewhere.

>Highs: Around 30 for most. Mid to upper-20s can be expected for the interior west, with mid-30s along the Lake Michigan shoreline and for Copper Harbor.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of lake-effect snow. 1-3″ of snow is expected where heavier lake-effect bands set up. Breezy, with wind gusts to 20 mph.

>Highs: Around 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with lake-effect snow likely. Accumulations are expected to be around an inch or less.

>Highs: Around 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of lake-effect snow. Accumulations are expected to be around an inch or less.

>Highs: 20s

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with snow likely. 1-3″ of snow will be possible, with 3-6″ possible for the western U.P.

>Lows: Teens

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with snow likely. 1-3″ of snow will be possible, with 3-6″ possible for the Porcupine Mountains, Huron Mountains and the Michigamme Highlands.

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of lake-effect snow. Accumulations are expected to be around an inch or less.

>Highs: Around 10

Thursday: Snow likely. Accumulations are expected to be around an inch or less.

>Highs: Teens

