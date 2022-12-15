Pine Mountain prepares for first winter ski season under new ownership

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Final preparations are being made for Pine Mountain’s Ski Resort ahead of Saturday’s open day. The ownership group Pyramid Global Hospitality completed its purchase of the ski and golf resort in November.

“They have a huge portfolio. If you look at Benchmark’s side of the portfolio, it is all properties like this and Four Seasons that fit perfectly, right in a book,” said Michael Carstedt, Pyramid Global regional general manager.

Carstedt is also overseeing Four Seasons Resort in Pembine, which Pyramid Global also purchased. Despite the ownership change, Carstedt said almost every employee has been retained.

“Everyone stayed, as far as I’ve seen. Between the two properties, we have about 200 employees,” Carstedt said.

Come Saturday, the bunny hill and one run will be open at Pine Mountain. Carstedt said the wide-ranging weather in November has made snow-making difficult.

“We had a few days of warm weather in the 50s, so that did a little damage,” Carstedt.

Customers can expect new additions to the resort this winter and going forward.

“We are going to be implementing a tubing hill shortly after our opening on Saturday,” Carstedt said. “Come spring, we will have a zipline installed and shortly after that we are going to have about 35 cabins installed in the back wooded area.”

Carstedt said the ownership team hopes to see the resort grow into a destination and employer of choice in the area. He said Iron Mountain and Pembine have a lot to offer and want to build on their existing attractions.

