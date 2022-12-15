Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is ready for winter

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is ready for winter activities to begin.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Park in Munising offers scenic views and activities year-round.

Chief of Interpretation and Education Susan Reese said a lot goes into preparing the park for winter.

“We do plow Sand Point Road, keeping that and our parking lot open like at Munising Falls at our trailheads for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing,” said Reese. “We also keep those places open, so we are just constantly moving snow.”

Once there is enough snow, they will start grooming the trails. Aside from snow removal the park also has to treat pests like the invasive hemlock woolly adelgid. If not treated, Chief Resource Stewardship Laura Waller expressed, these insects are deadly to the ecosystem.

“Eventually if not treated they will cause the death of hemlock trees,” said Waller.

Finally, the park is gearing up for its winter educational programs. Education Specialist Zach Gostlin said they offer a wide range of learning opportunities.

“We teach a lot about science, we do a lot of water quality monitoring when we bring students out to the park,” said Gostlin. “We do a lot of field trips with students as well. We do in-person classroom visits as well. Then finally we have a distance learning program where we can reach students in far areas.”

Employees encouraged people to come to enjoy the park for the season but ask that visitors please treat the park with respect.

