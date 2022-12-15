Operation Great Christmas to return to Up North Lodge

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Up North Lodge in Gwinn is preparing to spread Christmas cheer once again. It’s bringing back Operation Great Christmas this year.

Through donations and sponsors, the elves of Operation Great Christmas will go shopping and give to those in need. On Christmas Eve between 10 a.m. and noon at the Up North Lodge people can shop for Christmas gifts for their families.

“If I can be able to give back to the people in the community that have given to me over the last 21 years, why not, why not, somebody out there needs a little bit of help,” said Jesie Melchiori, Lead Elf for Operation Great Christmas.

On Christmas Day the Up North Lodge will have dine-in, take out and delivery options for meals. This is the fourth year of Operation Great Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.