Michigan unemployment rate advances during November

By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.3 percent, according to data released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB).

Employment in the state decreased by 5,000, while unemployment edged up by 3,000, resulting in a minor workforce reduction of 2,000 between October and November.

“Despite a minor jobless rate increase, Michigan’s labor market remained stable over the month,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Payroll jobs rose by 14,000 during November.”

The national jobless rate remained unchanged over the month at 3.7 percent. Michigan’s November unemployment rate was 0.6 percentage points above the U.S. rate. The national rate fell by half a percentage point over the year, while Michigan’s jobless rate decreased by nine-tenths of a percentage point since November 2021.

