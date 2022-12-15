Menominee man arrested in cocaine bust

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man was arraigned in court on December 14 after being arrested during a cocaine bust in the City of Menominee.

60-year-old Brian John Walcher was charged with 11 felonies including:

  • Two counts of Delivery of Cocaine
  • One count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine
  • One count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Esctasy/MDMA
  • Maintaining a Drug House
  • Six counts Felony Firearms

A search warrant was executed by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team at 1011 14th Avenue in Menominee.

Cocaine, six handguns, four rifles, digital scales, suspected psilocybin mushrooms, a large quantity of marijuana, and $9,194.00 in cash were found inside the home.

Walcher is scheduled for a Probable Cause Conference on January 3, 2023 and a Preliminary Exam on January 25, 2023.

He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

