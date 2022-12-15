Menominee man arrested in cocaine bust
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man was arraigned in court on December 14 after being arrested during a cocaine bust in the City of Menominee.
60-year-old Brian John Walcher was charged with 11 felonies including:
- Two counts of Delivery of Cocaine
- One count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine
- One count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Esctasy/MDMA
- Maintaining a Drug House
- Six counts Felony Firearms
A search warrant was executed by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team at 1011 14th Avenue in Menominee.
Cocaine, six handguns, four rifles, digital scales, suspected psilocybin mushrooms, a large quantity of marijuana, and $9,194.00 in cash were found inside the home.
Walcher is scheduled for a Probable Cause Conference on January 3, 2023 and a Preliminary Exam on January 25, 2023.
He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
