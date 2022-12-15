Marquette trash stickers now available

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trash bag stickers are now available for the city of Marquette.

The city is transitioning away from using city garbage bags. You can find the stickers in Marquette stores including Super One Foods and Tadych’s Marketplace.

But Marquette will continue picking up city bags until inventory is used up. The shift to tags is partly in response to supply chain issues causing bag shortages periodically.

“Unfortunately, with the supply chain issues that we’ve had with the garbage bags those are being phased out, and for those that still wanted a similar system we’re moving into a garbage sticker system or carts are available too,” said Scott Cambensy, Marquette Public Works director.

Bags with stickers are still limited to 35 pounds in weight. The stickers are slightly cheaper than the bags at $1.35 per sticker.

