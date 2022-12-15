Marquette Choral Society straying from American carols in upcoming Christmas concert

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wet, heavy snow and wind slam the Upper Peninsula today.

The Marquette Choral Society has been preparing for its upcoming Christmas concerts since August.

Director Erin Colwitz and members Rick Beyers, Anna Morozov, and Bruce Closser join Tia and Elizabeth to talk about their participation in the choir.

As one of its original members, Closser says it’s been a joy growing with the choir for 50 years.

The Marquette Choral Society is preparing for a Christmas concert this weekend.

The Marquette Choral Society is holding its annual Christmas concerts on Saturday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 18 at 3:00 p.m. at Kaufman Auditorium.

The choir is straying away from traditional American Carols this year. At this weekend’s concerts, you’ll hear Carols and Lullabies of the Southwest by Conrad Susa and A Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten.

Though... the choir still has a few American classics up its sleeves.

The Marquette Choral Society sings Deck the Halls, a diversion from the traditional carols the choir will be singing at their Christmas concerts.

The Marquette Choral Society begins preparing for its annual Christmas concert in August.

You can purchase tickets to the Marquette Choral Society Christmas concert at the door at Kaufman Auditorium or online at tickets.nmu.edu

