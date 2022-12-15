Marquette Choral Society straying from American carols in upcoming Christmas concert

...but the choir does sing a few for Upper Michigan Today episode 184
Marquette Choral Society Director Erin Colwitz and members Rick Beyers, Anna Morozov and Bruce...
Marquette Choral Society Director Erin Colwitz and members Rick Beyers, Anna Morozov and Bruce Closser join Tia and Elizabeth on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wet, heavy snow and wind slam the Upper Peninsula today.

Tia Trudgeon requests that you send photos of your house decorated for Christmas as she wants to feature your set-ups on the TV6 Morning News.

You can send photos through Facebook or email her at ttrudgeon@wluctv6.com. Include your name and address.

A call for Christmas lights, Marquette Mountain is set to open, and a book club reminder.

The Marquette Choral Society has been preparing for its upcoming Christmas concerts since August.

Director Erin Colwitz and members Rick Beyers, Anna Morozov, and Bruce Closser join Tia and Elizabeth to talk about their participation in the choir.

As one of its original members, Closser says it’s been a joy growing with the choir for 50 years.

The Marquette Choral Society is preparing for a Christmas concert this weekend.

The Marquette Choral Society is holding its annual Christmas concerts on Saturday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 18 at 3:00 p.m. at Kaufman Auditorium.

The choir is straying away from traditional American Carols this year. At this weekend’s concerts, you’ll hear Carols and Lullabies of the Southwest by Conrad Susa and A Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten.

Though... the choir still has a few American classics up its sleeves.

Listen to Deck the Halls here.

The Marquette Choral Society sings Deck the Halls, a diversion from the traditional carols the choir will be singing at their Christmas concerts.

Listen to The Marquette Choral Society sing Away in a Manger.

The Marquette Choral Society begins preparing for its annual Christmas concert in August.

You can purchase tickets to the Marquette Choral Society Christmas concert at the door at Kaufman Auditorium or online at tickets.nmu.edu

You can watch Upper Michigan on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana
Michigan marijuana prices at all-time low
1 dead in fatal Iron County crash
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom
Negaunee City Fire Department
Negaunee chicken coop destroyed in fire

Latest News

Shelby Van Pelt's Remarkably Bright Creatures is the next read for Upper Michigan Today's book...
Upper Michigan Today reveals next All Booked UP read
The Marquette Choral Society promotes its upcoming concert on Upper Michigan Today.
Marquette Choral Society holding Christmas concerts this weekend
Erin Colwitz directs the Marquette Choral Society in singing Deck the Halls.
Marquette Choral Society sings Deck the Halls
Marquette Choral Society getting into the Christmas spirit
Marquette Choral Society getting into the Christmas spirit