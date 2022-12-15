Iron Bay to host gingerbread house-building competition

Gingerbread House
Gingerbread House(IvanMikhaylov | wafb)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette restaurant is getting festive this weekend.

Iron Bay is hosting its first-ever gingerbread house-building competition. Teams of four people will compete to build the best gingerbread house before a panel of judges determines the winner. Houses will be judged on metrics such as creativity, neatness, and “wow factor.” The winner will get a $100 Iron Bay gift card and other items.

The event will also feature festive beverages, music, and holiday cheer.

“We’ll have plenty of fun drinks to go along with the event as well,” said Shannon Johnson, Iron Bay restaurant manager. “Some warm, some cold. I think it’s going to be really unique. I think it’s going to be really fun. I hope it brings out a great crowd.”

The gingerbread house-building competition will be this Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Iron Bay. Folks can sign up to compete here. There is a $40 entry fee.

