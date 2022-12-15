Houghton City Council focuses on new appointments and new firefighter approvals

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Council held its monthly meeting in the evening on Wednesday.

Among the topics discussed, four resolutions were approved by the council.

This included applying for a Michigan Spark Grant that would be used for the construction of a roof over the ice rink at West Houghton Park.

There were also a number of new appointments to several city commissions.

Councilor Joan Suits was appointed to Councilor Mike Needham’s position on the Houghton Planning Commission. Needham, in turn, was appointed to the local Development Finance Authority.

Additionally, three new firefighters were approved by the council to join the Houghton Fire Department.

They are Stuart Tolsma and Maxwell Bear, both Michigan Tech University students, and Elizabeth VanHeusden, a certified NFPA 1001 Firefighter 1 and 2.

All three are residents of Houghton County.

“Our fire department has asked to take on three new members who have volunteered to be part of it,” said Houghton City Manager Eric Waara. “By our charter, our council has to approve those appointments.”

At the end of the meeting, it was decided that the council’s second monthly meeting on Dec. 28 would be canceled due to holiday scheduling conflicts.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.