Houghton City Council focuses on new appointments and new firefighter approvals

The Houghton City Council met on Wednesday to discuss a variety of topics, including the...
The Houghton City Council met on Wednesday to discuss a variety of topics, including the approval of three new firefighters for the Houghton Fire Department.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Council held its monthly meeting in the evening on Wednesday.

Among the topics discussed, four resolutions were approved by the council.

This included applying for a Michigan Spark Grant that would be used for the construction of a roof over the ice rink at West Houghton Park.

There were also a number of new appointments to several city commissions.

Councilor Joan Suits was appointed to Councilor Mike Needham’s position on the Houghton Planning Commission. Needham, in turn, was appointed to the local Development Finance Authority.

Additionally, three new firefighters were approved by the council to join the Houghton Fire Department.

They are Stuart Tolsma and Maxwell Bear, both Michigan Tech University students, and Elizabeth VanHeusden, a certified NFPA 1001 Firefighter 1 and 2.

All three are residents of Houghton County.

“Our fire department has asked to take on three new members who have volunteered to be part of it,” said Houghton City Manager Eric Waara. “By our charter, our council has to approve those appointments.”

At the end of the meeting, it was decided that the council’s second monthly meeting on Dec. 28 would be canceled due to holiday scheduling conflicts.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom
Escanaba Mill
Proposal to transform Escanaba Mill, retain 1,200+ jobs gets first green light
1 dead in fatal Iron County crash
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home

Latest News

For the rest of this month Provisions MQT in downtown Marquette is holding a winter clothing...
Provisions MQT teams up with Room at the Inn to collect winter clothes
According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency the state’s average price of recreational...
Michigan marijuana prices at all-time low
Northern Michigan Veneers employees now have a new contract.
Besse Forest Products and Local 800 reach contract agreement
Chamber members waiting for the cermeony to begin
Dickinson County Chamber of Commerce awards dinner highlights local businesses