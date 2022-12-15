Holiday shipping deadlines in Michigan approaching quickly

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -With Christmas approaching, a lot of us will be sending and receiving gifts over the next few days.

In Marquette, Shipping Shop Sales Associate Alyson Allard said the store has been slower than in previous years, due to a price increase across the board.

“That also affects shipping unfortunately as well and people have been going to amazon and just shipping presents directly,” said Allard. “Instead of buying and then coming here and shipping and that’s been affecting our business a little bit too.”

Allard also expressed that with the big day being 10 days away, the foot traffic in the store is picking up however, deadlines are quickly approaching.

“If you want to make sure it’s there by Christmas, make sure you get it in the mail by the 19th,” said Allard. “After that, you’re going to be looking at priority mail services overnight and things like that and that’s also going to be a scene with a price increase as well.”

UPS Division Manager Tyler Stutzky noted his team has been prepping for months.

“We put on more package drivers, we have been hiring like crazy,” said Stutzky. “Really since September, October trying to get ready for this period.”

The Grand Rapids native also detailed how thy handle the organized chaos.

“We have done a very good job this year with planning, controlling our network, and working very closely with our customers saying this is how much volume we can take,” said Stutzky.

UPS said its deadlines are Tuesday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 22, depending on the service you want.

